Acta Marine takes delivery of second CSOV in series

Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has taken delivery of the second unit in a new series of four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions of Norway.
Like her earlier sister Acta Pegasus, Acta Hercules was built to DNV class rules and French flag requirements. She was designed to offer comfortable accommodation and workspaces for up to 135 personnel tasked with supporting operations at offshore wind farms.
The CSOV has an LOA of 89.6 metres, a moulded beam of 19.2 metres, a design draught of five metres, a moulded depth of 7.6 metres, a deadweight of 2,200, and a gross tonnage of approximately 6,749. The weather deck and the main deck have a total area of 940 square metres and a capacity of 1,000 tons.
Acta Hercules was built based on Ulstein’s advanced twin stern hull design with two main propeller units at the end of each of the sterns. Acta Marine said this configuration provides reduced pitching, enhanced in-field operability, high DP capability and optimal performance in challenging weather conditions.
Ulstein said that the CSOV’s design also ensures quieter operation for increased onboard comfort and leads to significant energy savings during operations. It also offers enhanced manoeuvrability and the ability to maintain position more effectively, which is vital for wind farm operations.
Because the twin stern design delivers improved performance in either direction, there is no need to constantly adjust the vessel's direction in response to changing weather.
Acta Gemini and Acta Aquarius, the final two CSOVs in the series, are scheduled to be delivered later this year.