UK design firm unveils SES crewboat concept

UK-based Fish Marine Design (FMD) has introduced a new series of crewboat utilising a surface effect ship (SES) configuration.
FMD will design the SES crewboat in partnership with Penteli Marine and Malaysian builder Ctruk Boats.
The crewboat will have a length of 40 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a DP1 system, business class seating for up to 80 technicians, and a large open deck. FMD said the composite construction will ensure long term maintenance benefits whilst the lighter-than-aluminium construction will result in fuel savings.
Alternative versions have also been developed using the same hull and machinery for a 199-passenger fast ferry and vessels for coast guard, military, border control use.
The standard 40-metre SES crewboat will be crewed by seven people and will be powered by two MAN 12V175D-MM 2,200kW engines driving Doen DJ290 waterjets. FMD said this arrangement will deliver speeds in excess of 40 knots and a range of 800 nautical miles.
The vessel's design will permit safe operation in conditions of up to Sea State four.