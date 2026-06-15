Crewboats

UK design firm unveils SES crewboat concept

Rendering of a 40-metre SES crewboat
Rendering of a 40-metre SES crewboatFish Marine Design
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UK-based Fish Marine Design (FMD) has introduced a new series of crewboat utilising a surface effect ship (SES) configuration.

FMD will design the SES crewboat in partnership with Penteli Marine and Malaysian builder Ctruk Boats.

The crewboat will have a length of 40 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a DP1 system, business class seating for up to 80 technicians, and a large open deck. FMD said the composite construction will ensure long term maintenance benefits whilst the lighter-than-aluminium construction will result in fuel savings.

Alternative versions have also been developed using the same hull and machinery for a 199-passenger fast ferry and vessels for coast guard, military, border control use.

The standard 40-metre SES crewboat will be crewed by seven people and will be powered by two MAN 12V175D-MM 2,200kW engines driving Doen DJ290 waterjets. FMD said this arrangement will deliver speeds in excess of 40 knots and a range of 800 nautical miles.

The vessel's design will permit safe operation in conditions of up to Sea State four.

Europe
United Kingdom
Asia
Malaysia
Fish Marine Design
Ctruk Boats
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
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