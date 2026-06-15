UK design firm unveils SES crewboat concept

Alternative versions have also been developed using the same hull and machinery for a 199-passenger fast ferry and vessels for coast guard, military, border control use.

The standard 40-metre SES crewboat will be crewed by seven people and will be powered by two MAN 12V175D-MM 2,200kW engines driving Doen DJ290 waterjets. FMD said this arrangement will deliver speeds in excess of 40 knots and a range of 800 nautical miles.

The vessel's design will permit safe operation in conditions of up to Sea State four.