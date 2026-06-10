Crewboats

New catamaran crewboat delivered to Irish operator Farra Marine

Farra Lir
Farra LirDiverse Marine
Published on

UK shipbuilder Diverse Marine has handed over a new catamaran crewboat to Irish operator Farra Marine.

Farra Lir is the latest example in a series of crewboats designed by UK naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine for various customers.

The newbuild has an LOA of 27.2 metres, a beam of 10 metres, and four Volvo Penta IMO Tier III engines. Diverse Marine said her unique hull form features a fine entry with higher buoyance reserves above the main chines and a high wet deck, which, when combined with low a propulsion line, will provide excellent seakeeping and passenger transfer capabilities.

A resilient superstructure will meanwhile ensure low noise and vibration levels in the passenger saloon. A knuckle boom crane has meanwhile been installed on the foredeck.

Shortly after Farra Lir's delivery, Farra Marine and Diverse Marine entered into advance discussions regarding a contract for three additional crewboats from the same series for delivery throughout 2026.

The contract will also include options for additional vessels.

Europe
United Kingdom
Ireland
Chartwell Marine
Diverse Marine
Farra Marine
Farra Lir (vessel)
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com