New catamaran crewboat delivered to Irish operator Farra Marine

UK shipbuilder Diverse Marine has handed over a new catamaran crewboat to Irish operator Farra Marine.
Farra Lir is the latest example in a series of crewboats designed by UK naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine for various customers.
The newbuild has an LOA of 27.2 metres, a beam of 10 metres, and four Volvo Penta IMO Tier III engines. Diverse Marine said her unique hull form features a fine entry with higher buoyance reserves above the main chines and a high wet deck, which, when combined with low a propulsion line, will provide excellent seakeeping and passenger transfer capabilities.
A resilient superstructure will meanwhile ensure low noise and vibration levels in the passenger saloon. A knuckle boom crane has meanwhile been installed on the foredeck.
Shortly after Farra Lir's delivery, Farra Marine and Diverse Marine entered into advance discussions regarding a contract for three additional crewboats from the same series for delivery throughout 2026.
The contract will also include options for additional vessels.