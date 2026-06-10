New catamaran crewboat delivered to Irish operator Farra Marine

UK shipbuilder Diverse Marine has handed over a new catamaran crewboat to Irish operator Farra Marine.

Farra Lir is the latest example in a series of crewboats designed by UK naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine for various customers.

The newbuild has an LOA of 27.2 metres, a beam of 10 metres, and four Volvo Penta IMO Tier III engines. Diverse Marine said her unique hull form features a fine entry with higher buoyance reserves above the main chines and a high wet deck, which, when combined with low a propulsion line, will provide excellent seakeeping and passenger transfer capabilities.