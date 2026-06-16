Norway's Hercules Supply takes delivery of new PSV

Norwegian operator Hercules Supply has taken delivery of a new platform supply vessel (PSV) built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China.

FS Hercules was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Breeze Ship Design. She will be operated by UK-based vessel management specialist the Fletcher Group, which will serve as both commercial and technical manager.

The PSV has a length of 88 metres, a beam of 20 metres, a deadweight of 4,900, a gross tonnage of 4,980, and accommodation for up to 60 personnel.