Norway's Hercules Supply takes delivery of new PSV

Norwegian operator Hercules Supply has taken delivery of a new platform supply vessel (PSV) built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China.
FS Hercules was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Breeze Ship Design. She will be operated by UK-based vessel management specialist the Fletcher Group, which will serve as both commercial and technical manager.
The PSV has a length of 88 metres, a beam of 20 metres, a deadweight of 4,900, a gross tonnage of 4,980, and accommodation for up to 60 personnel.
The PSV boasts a battery hybrid propulsion system, a moonpool, and a working deck with a total area of approximately 1,000 square metres.
The vessel has also been configured to undertake light construction duties, windfarm support and geoseismic services in addition to platform supply, enabling her to serve customers across a range of sectors within the offshore industry.
Fujian Mawei is also building another two PSVs from the same series for Hercules Supply.