VESSEL REVIEW | Acta Pegasus – Acta Marine's new CSOV to serve French offshore wind market
Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has taken delivery of the first unit in a new series of four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions of Norway.
Acta Pegasus was built to DNV class rules and French flag requirements. She was designed to offer comfortable accommodation and workspaces for up to 135 personnel tasked with supporting operations at offshore wind farms.
The CSOV has an LOA of 89.6 metres (294 feet), a moulded beam of 19.2 metres (63 feet), a design draught of five metres (16 feet), a moulded depth of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a deadweight of 2,200, and a gross tonnage of approximately 6,749. The weather deck and the main deck have a total area of 940 square metres (10,000 square feet) and a capacity of 1,000 tons.
Unique hull design delivering enhanced stability and manoeuvrability
Acta Pegasus was built based on Ulstein’s advanced twin stern hull design with two main propeller units at the end of each of the sterns. Acta Marine said this configuration provides reduced pitching, enhanced in-field operability, high DP capability and optimal performance in challenging weather conditions.
Ulstein said that the CSOV’s design also ensures quieter operation for increased onboard comfort and leads to significant energy savings during operations. It also offers enhanced manoeuvrability and the ability to maintain position more effectively, which is vital for wind farm operations.
Because the twin stern design delivers improved performance in either direction, there is no need to constantly adjust the vessel's direction in response to changing weather.
Hybrid propulsion coupled with comprehensive selection of amenities
The vessel is fitted with a DP2 system, an energy storage system, and dual-fuel engines that can run on MGO and methanol. The latter is fed by a 380-cubic-metre (84,000-gallon) tank.
The deck equipment includes an SMST 3D motion compensated gangway and a 3D compensated knuckle boom crane for cargo handling.
The crew facilities meanwhile include 47 single cabins and 41 double cabins that provide DNV Comfort Class level 2 accommodation.
The other facilities include a mess, multi-functional lounges, a sauna, and a gym. Wifi connectivity is available throughout the vessel.
Acta Pegasus will operate from Montoir-de-Bretagne, supporting offshore wind projects in France. Sister vessel Acta Hercules is currently under construction and due to enter service during the first quarter of 2026, followed by Acta Gemini and Acta Aquarius during Q2 2026.
Acta Marine said the four newbuild vessels are part of its continued investment in a modern, sustainable future-ready fleet.