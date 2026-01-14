VESSEL REVIEW | Acta Pegasus – Acta Marine's new CSOV to serve French offshore wind market

Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has taken delivery of the first unit in a new series of four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions of Norway.

Acta Pegasus was built to DNV class rules and French flag requirements. She was designed to offer comfortable accommodation and workspaces for up to 135 personnel tasked with supporting operations at offshore wind farms.

The CSOV has an LOA of 89.6 metres (294 feet), a moulded beam of 19.2 metres (63 feet), a design draught of five metres (16 feet), a moulded depth of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a deadweight of 2,200, and a gross tonnage of approximately 6,749. The weather deck and the main deck have a total area of 940 square metres (10,000 square feet) and a capacity of 1,000 tons.