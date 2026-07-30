Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Taiwanese CSOV launch, Saudi OSV orders and more

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has begun construction on a new cable laying vessel for China's Far East Smart Energy for operation by its subsidiary Far East Cable.

The completed vessel will have a length of 148 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel. It will be able to install cables in water depths as low as 150 metres.

The vessel will be fitted with a DP2 system and a dual-outlet rotating cable carousel. Both ZPMC and Far East Cable said it will be among the largest cable laying vessels in terms of carrying capacity in China.