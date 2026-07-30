Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Taiwanese CSOV launch, Saudi OSV orders and more

A new hybrid commissioning service operation vessel for a Taiwanese owner was recently launched while a floating regasification unit destined for Poland has been formally named. Construction has begun on a Chinese cable laying vessel and an FPO for deployment off Indonesia. Lastly, a Saudi operator has selected a UAE builder for the construction of new OSVs.
A new hybrid commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by Taiwanese offshore support specialist Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM) was recently launched.
TSS Challenger is the second unit in a series of two CSOVs ordered by TSSM. TSS Cruiser, the first vessel in the series, was delivered in May of this year.
Upon completion, the DNV-classed TSS Challenger will have an LOA of 88 metres, a beam of 19.7 metres, a draught of 5.4 metres, a gross tonnage of 6,700, and 90 cabins that can accommodate a total of 120 personnel.
Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has begun construction on a new cable laying vessel for China's Far East Smart Energy for operation by its subsidiary Far East Cable.
The completed vessel will have a length of 148 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel. It will be able to install cables in water depths as low as 150 metres.
The vessel will be fitted with a DP2 system and a dual-outlet rotating cable carousel. Both ZPMC and Far East Cable said it will be among the largest cable laying vessels in terms of carrying capacity in China.
Searah, the joint venture energy company formed by Italy's Eni and Malaysia's Petronas, has started developing a floating gas facility to process gas from its $11.8 billion North Hub project in Indonesia, the Indonesian Government said.
The company held a first steel cutting ceremony on Thursday to kickstart the construction of the floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will be a processing hub for 16 wells from the Geng North and Gehem gas fields, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said.
The two gas fields make up Searah's North Hub project in Indonesia's Kutai Basin, off Borneo island. The project is targeted to start production in 2028, the ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.
Polish gas transmission company Gaz-System has formally named its newest floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).
Solidarity is under construction as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' facilities in South Korea. Upon completion, the FSRU will measure nearly 295 metres long and 46 metres wide upon completion. Its tanks will hold 170,000 cubic metres of LNG.
By the end of 2027, the vessel will arrive at the Gulf of Gdańsk and will form part of Poland’s first FSRU terminal. Commencement of regasification services is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.
Saudi Arabia-based shipping company Bahri, through its Bahri Logistics business unit, has selected Grandweld Shipyards in the UAE for the construction of two offshore support vessels (OSVs).
Under the agreement, Grandweld will design and build the vessels to meet Bahri Logistics’ offshore operational requirements at Ras Tanura Port, one of the world’s busiest energy hubs and a critical gateway for Saudi Arabia’s oil exports.
Developed for high-performance operations, the OSVs will feature advanced navigation, communication, and safety systems to ensure operational efficiency, reliability, and safety.