Ta San Shang Marine's newest hybrid CSOV floated out

The CSOV's hybrid propulsion arrangement will consist of three MGO generators, a 1,700kWh battery pack, and four 1,800kW azimuthing thrusters. The propulsion can also be configured to permit operation on methanol in the future.

The deck equipment will include a 30-metre motion-compensated gangway and a 3D-compensated offshore crane with an SWL of 10 tons in moderate sea states.

TSS Challenger will be the third overall CSOV to be delivered to TSSM after TSS Cruiser and the 2022-built TSS Pioneer. All three vessels will support construction and maintenance activities at offshore wind farms in Taiwan, which are scheduled to commence operation in the late 2020s.