Construction begins on Eni-Petronas FPSO for Indonesia

Searah, the joint venture energy company formed by Italy's Eni and Malaysia's Petronas, has started developing a floating gas facility to process gas from its $11.8 billion North Hub project in Indonesia, the Indonesian Government said.

The company held a first steel cutting ceremony on Thursday to kickstart the construction of the floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will be a processing hub for 16 wells from the Geng North and Gehem gas fields, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said.

The two gas fields make up Searah's North Hub project in Indonesia's Kutai Basin, off Borneo island. The project is targeted to start production in 2028, the ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.