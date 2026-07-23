Bahri Logistics taps UAE builder for new OSVs

Saudi Arabia-based shipping company Bahri, through its Bahri Logistics business unit, has selected Grandweld Shipyards in the UAE for the construction of two offshore support vessels (OSVs).

Under the agreement, Grandweld will design and build the vessels to meet Bahri Logistics’ offshore operational requirements at Ras Tanura Port, one of the world’s busiest energy hubs and a critical gateway for Saudi Arabia’s oil exports.

Developed for high-performance operations, the OSVs will feature advanced navigation, communication, and safety systems to ensure operational efficiency, reliability, and safety.