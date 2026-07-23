Bahri Logistics taps UAE builder for new OSVs

Saudi Arabia-based shipping company Bahri, through its Bahri Logistics business unit, has selected Grandweld Shipyards in the UAE for the construction of two offshore support vessels (OSVs).
Under the agreement, Grandweld will design and build the vessels to meet Bahri Logistics’ offshore operational requirements at Ras Tanura Port, one of the world’s busiest energy hubs and a critical gateway for Saudi Arabia’s oil exports.
Developed for high-performance operations, the OSVs will feature advanced navigation, communication, and safety systems to ensure operational efficiency, reliability, and safety.
The vessels will support a broad range of offshore functions, including vessel clearance procedures with relevant authorities, maintenance assistance, crew transfers, emergency response, technical support for vessels and offshore facilities, and inspection support.
Grandweld said the new vessels will enhance Bahri Logistics’ offshore capabilities by enabling uninterrupted service delivery, greater operational flexibility, and faster response times for clients across the energy and industrial sectors.
"By partnering with Grandweld Shipyards, we are investing in next-generation vessels that embody innovation, safety, and efficiency qualities that define Bahri’s approach to serving our clients and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives," said Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics.