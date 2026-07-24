Poland's Gaz-System names new LNG FSRU

Once operational, the FSRU terminal’s regasification capacity will exceed six billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. The LNG delivered to the Gulf of Gdańsk by sea will then be transported as natural gas to Poland's national transmission system.

Gaz-System said the coming months will involve the startup and integration of the vessel's systems, including connection to shore power, the startup of generators and boilers, and tests of the vessel's power systems. This will be followed by testing at sea and with gas to confirm the correct operation of the propulsion system, safety systems and regasification plants under operational conditions.

Solidarity will be operated in Poland under a 15-year charter with Mitsui OSK Lines' subsidiary White Eagle Energy.