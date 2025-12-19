Offshore Vessel News Roundup | December 19 – Crewboats for French operator, CSOV sea trials and more

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has held a naming and launching ceremony for its first Japanese-built crewboat, Alfonsino Arrow, at Kosaba Shipbuilding in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture.

The vessel, launched on December 12, 2025, is the first crewboat ordered by the shipping line from a domestic shipyard. It is scheduled to transport personnel involved in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind power facilities across Japan.