Windward Offshore's new hybrid CSOV begins undergoing sea trials
Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has begun conducting sea trials of a new hybrid commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) slated for German joint venture company Windward Offshore.
The vessel is a sister of Windward Athens, which Vard delivered to the same owner earlier this year.
The 87.5-metre CSOV has an aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres. The aft deck will be fitted with an height-adjustable, motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, 3D motion-compensated cranes with lifting capacities of seven tons each, and a height-adjustable boat landing system.
The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement includes four methanol-ready engines and a Vard battery pack. These drive two aft azimuthing thrusters, two forward azimuthing thrusters and a forward tunnel thruster, thus providing improved manoeuvrability.
An energy management system from Vard will ensure optimum power distribution from the batteries while a comprehensive electronics package from Vard Electro will integrate energy, automation and control systems to ensure smarter operations.
Accommodation will be available for 120 crewmembers. The interior spaces will be kept comfortable with the aid of an HVAC-R system supplied by Vard Interiors.