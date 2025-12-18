Windward Offshore's new hybrid CSOV begins undergoing sea trials

The 87.5-metre CSOV has an aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres. The aft deck will be fitted with an height-adjustable, motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, 3D motion-compensated cranes with lifting capacities of seven tons each, and a height-adjustable boat landing system.

The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement includes four methanol-ready engines and a Vard battery pack. These drive two aft azimuthing thrusters, two forward azimuthing thrusters and a forward tunnel thruster, thus providing improved manoeuvrability.