Norwind Offshore's newest CSOV begins undergoing sea trials

Vard has begun conducting sea trials of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by Norwegian offshore support company Norwind Offshore.
The CSOV is a sister of Norwind Hurricane and Norwind Helm, which were delivered by Vard in 2024.
The CSOV is tailor-made for worldwide services, support, and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms.
The design was developed by Vard Design of Alesund to be capable of a broad range of offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and enhanced operability.
The vessel will be equipped to provide services during construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.
The CSOV has an LOA of 85 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, a draught of 5.5 metres, and a depth of 7.3 metres. Upon completion, it will boast a height-adjustable boat landing system and accommodation for up to 87 personnel.
The vessel is also prepared to accommodate battery packs, allowing modification for hybrid operations.