NYK launches first Japanese-built CTV

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has held a naming and launching ceremony for its first Japanese-built crew transfer vessel (CTV), Alfonsino Arrow, at Kosaba Shipbuilding in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture.

The vessel, launched on December 12, 2025, is the first CTV ordered by the shipping line from a domestic shipyard. It is scheduled to transport personnel involved in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind power facilities across Japan.