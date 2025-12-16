NYK launches first Japanese-built CTV

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has held a naming and launching ceremony for its first Japanese-built crew transfer vessel (CTV), Alfonsino Arrow, at Kosaba Shipbuilding in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture.
The vessel, launched on December 12, 2025, is the first CTV ordered by the shipping line from a domestic shipyard. It is scheduled to transport personnel involved in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind power facilities across Japan.
The Alfonsino Arrow measures approximately 28 metres in length and nine metres in breadth, with a gross tonnage of around 145 tons.
NYK President Takaya Soga noted that the vessel utilises a design from European subsidiary Northern Offshore Services, modified to meet domestic specifications.
He added that construction incorporated aluminium steel and key equipment sourced from Japanese manufacturers to realise a "CTV made in Japan".
In October of this year, the company announced it had signed a long-term time-charter agreement for an offshore wind crewboat with Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy.