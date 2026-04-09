Offshore Vessel News Roundup | April 9 – Hybrid CSOV delivery, cable layer launch and more

A support and maintenance vessel has been delivered to a Dutch owner while another European operator has christened its newest installation jackup. A cable laying vessel has been launched in China and a Danish installation specialist has secured private financing for new additions to its fleet. Lastly, a Malaysian customer has selected two Chinese yards for the construction of a new anchor handling and tug supply vessel.
Jan De Nul has launched the William Thomson, one of two identical subsea cable-laying vessels currently under construction in China. With a cargo capacity of 28,000 tonnes and a length of 215 metres, these vessels are described as the largest of their kind.
The Belgian firm said the two new vessels were built to install these cables in both shallow and ultra-deep waters reaching depths of 4,000 metres. The William Thomson is equipped with three cable carousels and a large hold for fibre optic cables, allowing it to lay four cables simultaneously.
The power plant on board is a hybrid system that combines generators with a 2.5 MWh battery and drive technology. Jan de Nul remarked that this setup is designed for peak shaving, load smoothing, and maintaining a spinning reserve while optimising engine loading.
Keyfield Resolute, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia's Keyfield International, has entered into an agreement with China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Fujian Funing Shipbuilding for the construction of a new anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS).
The vessel will be fitted with a DP2 system and a diesel-electric propulsion. Its acquisition will be in line with Keyfield's strategy to allocate more resources and increase exposure to the AHTS sector while maintaining its core strength in accommodation vessel.
The contract has a value equivalent to US$18 million.
Cadeler has confirmed the completion of a private placement raising approximately €175 million (US$201 million), at a price above the company’s five-day volume weighted average price, to fund initial capital commitments for two proposed wind turbine foundation installation vessel newbuildings and the potential acquisition and conversion of a scour protection vessel.
Cadeler said it is in advanced discussions for two competitively priced installation vessel newbuildings to be delivered in 2030 and 2031.
Payment profiles for both vessels are anticipated to be back-loaded, with a majority of the capital commitments falling due after 2029 and the total capex expected to be 65 per cent debt financed.
DEME formally named its newest jackup wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) in a ceremony at the Port of Oslo in Norway on Wednesday, March 25.
The DNV-classed Norse Wind is the first in a new series of vessels that have been designed by NOV and GustoMSC to be capable of installing the next generation of large offshore wind turbines. Construction took place at CIMC Raffles in China.
The WTIV has an LOA of 151.1 metres, a beam of 58 metres, accommodation for 130 personnel, and a total deck space of 5,600 square metres for carrying approximately 16,100 tonnes of assorted payloads.
Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has taken delivery of the second unit in a new series of four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions of Norway.
Like her earlier sister Acta Pegasus, Acta Hercules was built to DNV class rules and French flag requirements. She was designed to offer comfortable accommodation and workspaces for up to 135 personnel tasked with supporting operations at offshore wind farms.
The CSOV has an LOA of 89.6 metres, a moulded beam of 19.2 metres, a design draught of five metres, a moulded depth of 7.6 metres, a deadweight of 2,200, and a gross tonnage of approximately 6,749. The weather deck and the main deck have a total area of 940 square metres and a capacity of 1,000 tons.