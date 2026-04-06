Keyfield subsidiary taps Chinese builders for new anchor handler

Keyfield Resolute, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia's Keyfield International, has entered into an agreement with China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Fujian Funing Shipbuilding for the construction of a new anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS).

The vessel will be fitted with a DP2 system and a diesel-electric propulsion. Its acquisition will be in line with Keyfield's strategy to allocate more resources and increase exposure to the AHTS sector while maintaining its core strength in accommodation vessel.

The contract has a value equivalent to US$18 million.