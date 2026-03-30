DEME formally names newest turbine installation jackup

DEME formally named its newest jackup wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) in a ceremony at the Port of Oslo in Norway on Wednesday, March 25.

The DNV-classed Norse Wind is the first in a new series of vessels that have been designed by NOV and GustoMSC to be capable of installing the next generation of large offshore wind turbines. Construction took place at CIMC Raffles in China.

The WTIV has an LOA of 151.1 metres, a beam of 58 metres, accommodation for 130 personnel, and a total deck space of 5,600 square metres for carrying approximately 16,100 tonnes of assorted payloads.