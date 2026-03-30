Cadeler secures private placement for installation vessel newbuildings

Cadeler has confirmed the completion of a private placement raising approximately €175 million (US$201 million), at a price above the company’s five-day volume weighted average price, to fund initial capital commitments for two proposed wind turbine foundation installation vessel newbuildings and the potential acquisition and conversion of a scour protection vessel.

Cadeler said it is in advanced discussions for two competitively priced installation vessel newbuildings to be delivered in 2030 and 2031.

Payment profiles for both vessels are anticipated to be back-loaded, with a majority of the capital commitments falling due after 2029 and the total capex expected to be 65 per cent debt financed.