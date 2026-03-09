COLUMN | There are weeks where decades happen: CBO and OceanPact in Brazil; Edda Wind Chopped; Ferguson Marine [Offshore Accounts]

Whilst we are not a big fan of Vladimir Lenin (obviously), one of his misattributed quotes does have resonance:

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”

Whilst the Russian revolutionary didn’t actually write that, it captures the madness of this moment in time.

Just two months ago, analysts fretted that oil would plunge below US$50 per barrel, now they boldly state that it could hit US$200. Tanker rates are hitting record highs, whilst surging bunker prices threaten to pour yet more misery onto the embattled container lines (bring me a smaller violin as I listen to this).

As for gas, Fearnleys summarises the situation as, “the Middle East is facing unprecedented turmoil, with conflict disrupting the entire region. Ship insurers have withdrawn coverage, and head owners are refusing to send vessels into or out of the Gulf. As a result, we are witnessing a surge of cancellations, with ships unable to meet their previously fixed laycans. At the same time, no new fixtures or negotiations are taking place…”

But whilst conflict rages, deals are still done in offshore…

Go large! CBO and OceanPact to merge