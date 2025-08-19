EDITORIAL | The continuing case against government ownership of ferries

Regular readers will be well aware that I have commented on this subject several times previously. However, in yesterday’s news, we learnt of yet another insanely expensive example of government ferry owning folly.

Yesterday, the New Zealand Government confirmed the enormous costs involved in extricating itself from the completely and obviously inevitable KiwiRail/Hyundai Mipo Ro-Pax-train ferry debacle.

While the previous socialist undergraduate Ardern NZ Government was entirely responsible for the vessel’s acquisition, the current, grown-up, conservative government has been left to clean up the resulting financial mess and to wear its cost.

The news reminded me of previous comments I have made over the past 30 years about the perils of government ferry ownership.