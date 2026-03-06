Scottish Government awards new vessel contracts to troubled local shipbuilder

The Scottish Government is set to award four new vessel contracts to local shipbuilder Ferguson Marine under proposals announced to the Scottish Parliament earlier this week.
The government said the contracts would, "help secure a sustainable future for the yard and strengthen Scottish shipbuilding."
Subject to appropriate due diligence processes to assess viability, the direct awards would see the Port Glasgow shipyard construct the replacements for the research vessel Scotia and the fisheries protection vessel Minna for the Marine Directorate, alongside two ferries under phase II of the small vessel replacement programme.
The government said the contracts match to the yard’s current capabilities and would take up most of its capacity for the next five years, whilst also enabling the yard to pursue additional commercial opportunities.
"Fulfilment of the proposed programme, subject to due diligence processes to assess viability, would secure a pipeline of work and allow the shipyard to move ahead with its modernisation plans while pitching for additional orders on the open market," Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes remarked.
Heavily subsidised Ferguson Marine has faced criticism for its work on the two new hybrid Ro-Pax ferries ordered by Scottish Government-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets for operation by transport company CalMac Ferries.
Glen Sannox (pictured), the first ferry, was initially scheduled for delivery in 2018 but was only handed over to CalMac in late 2024. The delays in the vessel's delivery have been attributed to issues such as cost overruns and its failure to satisfy design requirements.
Even after delivery, the vessel continued to suffer issues with its onboard systems and its hull. The systems issues even led to the postponement of the vessel's maiden voyage.
Glen Rosa, Sannox's sister ship, is also considerably delayed with her delivery now tentatively scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. Like the earlier ferry, she was originally slated to be handed over in 2018.