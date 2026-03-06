Scottish Government awards new vessel contracts to troubled local shipbuilder

The Scottish Government is set to award four new vessel contracts to local shipbuilder Ferguson Marine under proposals announced to the Scottish Parliament earlier this week.

The government said the contracts would, "help secure a sustainable future for the yard and strengthen Scottish shipbuilding."

Subject to appropriate due diligence processes to assess viability, the direct awards would see the Port Glasgow shipyard construct the replacements for the research vessel Scotia and the fisheries protection vessel Minna for the Marine Directorate, alongside two ferries under phase II of the small vessel replacement programme.