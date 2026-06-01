COLUMN | Stranger things at ASL Marine: a third fatal accident occurs; Indonesian prosecutors detain seven staff [Offshore Accounts]

If they are speaking up and demanding change at ASL, we would welcome the opportunity to report on how improvements are being made, since the company’s presentations are silent on the deadly accidents, as if they never happened. Key highlights as per the recent investor slideshow presentation at the SGX-DBS Jewels of Singapore Corporate Day include a headline about an “integrated and synergistic business model” and, “deleveraging milestones,” rather than, “fatal accident at our yard killed 14 and triggered criminal investigation.” Strange, that.

Back in October, we observed that one of the company’s three independent board directors is Mr Adrian Wong Soon Peng, who is also an equity partner at leading Singaporean shipping law firm Rajah and Tann. We noted that it, “is unfortunate that such a distinguished law firm should have one of its leaders serving on the board of a company where so many people have been killed in two serious accidents at its shipyard in Indonesia in just four months still stands. Is this the kind of image any major law firm wants to be associated with? It certainly doesn’t look great.”

It took nearly two weeks for ASL to issue a statement of regret and condolence to the families of the deceased in October. Now there has been another deadly incident, and the optics looks even worse.