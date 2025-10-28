ASL Marine assures assistance being extended to victims, families following deadly blast

Singapore-based ASL Marine Holdings has issued a statement assuring that it is extending assistance to the surviving victims and the families of the deceased victims of an explosion that occurred at its Indonesia facilities earlier this month.

The statement was published on Sunday, October 26, nearly two weeks after the blast that killed 13 people and injured several others on the converted floating storage offloading unit (FSO) Federal II as it was undergoing repairs at ASL's Batam shipyard.