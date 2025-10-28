ASL Marine assures assistance being extended to victims, families following deadly blast

Singapore-based ASL Marine Holdings has issued a statement assuring that it is extending assistance to the surviving victims and the families of the deceased victims of an explosion that occurred at its Indonesia facilities earlier this month.
The statement was published on Sunday, October 26, nearly two weeks after the blast that killed 13 people and injured several others on the converted floating storage offloading unit (FSO) Federal II as it was undergoing repairs at ASL's Batam shipyard.
"This involves the tanker mentioned in the company's announcement of June 25, 2025, where the findings to the earlier incident have not been issued," ASL said in reference to an onboard fire that had occurred on the same FSO earlier this year while it was at the company's Batam yard. That earlier incident left four people dead and five others injured.
"We are deeply saddened by the fatalities (thirteen) and injuries (eighteen) to the workers who were working onboard the tanker when the incident happened," the company said in the statement. "We extended our heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected."
ASL added that it is prioritising close cooperation with "relevant government authorities" and the owner of the vessel and that "all necessary assistance" is being provided to the affected victims and their families.
"The safety and well-being of personnel at our work sites remain our highest priority," ASL claimed. "All work on board the tanker has been suspended while we are still assisting the government authorities in conducting the investigation to establish the cause of the incident."
A number of local groups have held protest actions just outside ASL's Batam facilities in the wake of this month's incident. Among the protesters' requests are that ASL implement stricter safety measures and that work on the FSO be suspended to allow a more thorough investigation to be conducted.
A group known as the Batam People's Coalition had earlier told local media that it will continue to hold protest actions at various locations throughout Batam to express solidarity with the ASL shipyard workers and to urge the Indonesian Government to go after companies that are negligent in enforcing operational safety measures.