Ten dead after Indonesian tanker blaze at Batam shipyard

At least ten people were killed and eighteen injured after an oil tanker caught fire early on Wednesday while undergoing repairs in Indonesia’s Riau Islands province, according to local police.

The blaze broke out on the Federal II at around 04:00 on Wednesday (21:00 GMT Tuesday) at a shipyard in the city of Batam, local police chief Zaenal Arifin said. Batam is located about 20 kilometres from Singapore by sea.