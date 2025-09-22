COLUMN | Quick updates: Astro buys; ICBC sells; PetroVietnam buys; ADES pays more; ADNOC doesn’t buy; Baku corruption [Offshore Accounts]

Flush with cash following the change of ownership to the control of India’s Adani Group, the ports to cement to refineries conglomerate closely tied to India’s ruling BJP Party, Astro Offshore of the UAE has bought another five vessels in West Africa.

We broke the story of the company buying two DP2 platform supply vessels (PSVs) from India’s Alphard Maritime on September 8. Those vessels now renamed Astro Rastaban and Astro Rigel are both in West Africa, with one working in Nigeria, one idle in Namibia.

Now, Astro has announced on social media that it has now bought four more DP2 PSVs and a multipurpose vessel, managed by CS Offshore, which will remain the manager of the ships until Astro has built out its own team by the end of the year.

The 90-berth Astro Antares maintenance vessel is the former Island Sapphire, built in China in 2018 as the PSV Martha’s Pride and bought by the sellers from the Nigerian bank in May 2024 after the owners (surprise!) defaulted on their loan. CS has spent the last year converting it with a 160-ton lattice boom crane in Spain and the ship now lies idle in Cadiz.

It’s not clear where the natural market for that vessel lies, given that Mexico is now dead to new vessels and that a voyage through the Red Sea and Suez back to the Astro heartland of the Arabian Gulf would be risky given the Houthi threat, and a move via the cape would be quite expensive.

Meanwhile, competitor Promar has at least one similar DP maintenance vessel available in West Africa, and perhaps cashed-up Astro could take over Promar as its next purchase, as that PSV owner and maintenance vessel operator was advertised for sale in 2024.