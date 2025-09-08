COLUMN | It's not over: ICBC sales; Astro purchases; Golden Energy sale and leaseback; Tullow Oil CEO; more oil company retrenchment [Offshore Accounts]

What’s important to note is the difference in the sale price of the almost identical sisterships Bourbon Rainbow and Bourbon Calm, both platform supply vessels (PSVs) with 928 square metres of clear deck space and over 4,000 DWT. Rainbow was the first vessel sold at the end of July for US$23.58 million. Calm was a year older, but sold for US$20.24 million, some US$3.34 million less.

One would not expect a one-year age difference to account for a 17 per cent price difference between the ships, especially as we understand that many potential bidders have not been able to inspect the units, making comparison of condition hard.

The fall in price between the first vessel sold and the second in just six weeks supports our view that there are few buyers out there even for the nicest tonnage in the ICBC auction (and these two ships were by far the nicest, being in service, not cold-stacked). Both vessels started with the same reserve price of US$18 million, and the first auction saw twice as many bids placed for Rainbow as for Calm on the online platform.

If further sister vessels are sold, we would anticipate that the next price will be lower again. This is a risk inherent in the one-by-one strategy ICBC has adopted, feeding forty vessels into the market over a protracted period, often with similar vessels offered at similar times.

Without further significant price cuts on the remaining unsold and re-offered ships, we anticipate that this might be a good anthem to whistle in the halls of ICBC.