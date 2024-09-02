India's Adani Ports acquires 80 per cent stake in global OSV operator Astro Offshore

Incorporated in 2009, Astro is global offshore support vessel (OSV) operator in the Middle East, India, Far East Asia, and Africa. Astro owns a fleet of 26 OSVs including anchor handling tugs (AHTs), flat top barges, multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs) and workboats in addition to providing vessel management and complementary services.

Astro is also a key player in the offshore construction and fabrication and offshore transportation markets with numerous clients in the oil and gas industry. The company has experience in supporting the construction and maintenance of offshore platforms, oil and gas fields, and subsea facilities, thus allowing it to deliver services to clients in the offshore exploration and drilling markets.