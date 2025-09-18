ADNOC-led consortium cancels takeover of Australian energy company Santos

The XRG Consortium led by a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has notified the board of Australian energy company Santos of its decision to withdraw its indicative proposal to acquire 100 per cent of the issued shares of Santos via a cash scheme of arrangement.

On August 25, 2025 Santos agreed to a second extension of the process and exclusivity deed to enable the finalisation of the scheme implementation agreement (SIA) and for the XRG Consortium to obtain all necessary approvals to enter into a binding transaction.