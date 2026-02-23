COLUMN | No big deal: Aurora and DOF; Golden Energy, Bourbon and ICBC; Astro purchase and Adani investigation; fate of dark fleet officers (part one of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Last week, we looked at the biggest drilling deal a decade, as Transocean agreed to acquire Valaris and its fleet of 48 rigs, including 15 high specification deepwater units, 31 jackups, and two benign water semisubs, in an all-stock deal.

For offshore support vessels, however, as we predicted a year ago, the sector is overseen by the God of Small Deals, at least until Tidewater can finally close the transformative deal in the Americas that it needs to push its shares back over US$100, at which point the company’s management will likely exercise all their share options and sell all the stock they acquired in the US$40s, and the whole cycle will start again.

I don’t give investment advice, but watching when a company’s managers buy and sell shares is often an important signal. Tidewater’s management have an uncanny ability to buy their company’s stock at lows and sell it at highs. Watch and learn.

For some, this was a month of small deals. For others, it was simply no big deal, as we shall see.

A few hours after this piece was written, Tidewater issued a press release announcing its all-cash acquisition of Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore, the vessel operating joint venture formed by Brazilian towage company Wilson Sons and Chile's Ultramar. We will review this deal in next week's column.

North Sea anchor handling consolidation: DOF buys two, sells one AHTS