DOF buys two high-bollard pull AHTS vessels

DOF Group entered into an agreement to purchase the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels Aurora Saltfjord and Aurora Sandefjord. The 2011-built vessels feature a bollard pull of almost 400 tonnes, which the company stated makes them among the most powerful of their type globally.

As part of a plan to update its fleet, DOF Group also agreed to sell the 2010-built vessel Skandi Laser. The vessel, which has a 252-tonne bollard pull, recently operated on a subsea project in West Africa and in the spot market.

The net investment for these transactions is approximately $100 million. The company reported that around $30 million is expected to be cash, with the remainder to be financed through available debt funding.

The divestment of Skandi Laser is expected to result in a gain on book value of approximately $12 million. DOF noted this gain is expected to be recorded in the second quarter of 2026.

Chief Executive Officer of DOF Group, Mons S. Aase, said that the market for such "high-end" vessels has lagged the broader subsea vessel market but is now catching up due to strong demand across various geographies.