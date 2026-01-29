Golden Energy Offshore Services sells two PSVs

PSVs

Norway-based Golden Energy Offshore Services has signed binding sales agreements for two of its vessels, the Energy Empress and the Energy Partner. These transactions follow a commitment made by the company in December 2025 regarding a near-term sale of vessels, subject to market conditions.

The first agreement, signed on January 23, involves the sale of the multi-purpose support vessel Energy Empress through the subsidiary Energy Empress. The gross sales price for the vessel is $30 million. Golden Energy stated that the sale is expected to be completed during February 2026.

Upon completion, the company stated the transaction will result in a booked gain of approximately $14.4 million. Net proceeds are anticipated by Golden Energy to reach $14 million after the repayment of the lease, transaction costs, and break fees.

A second agreement was signed on January 26, for the sale of the platform supply vessel Energy Partner via the subsidiary Energy Partner. This vessel has a gross sales price of $27.25 million. Golden Energy Offshore Service stated that this sale is forecast to be completed in mid-February 2026.

The transaction is projected by the company to result in a booked gain of $6.5 million. Net proceeds following the repayment of the lease and other associated costs are estimated by Golden Energy to be $12.5 million.

Following the completion of these two sales, Golden Energy will have sold two vessels for a total gross purchase price of approximately NOK560 million ($59 million). The company stated that the two sales will generate net proceeds in excess of NOK260 million.

