Golden Energy Offshore Services sells two PSVs

Norway-based Golden Energy Offshore Services has signed binding sales agreements for two of its vessels, the Energy Empress and the Energy Partner. These transactions follow a commitment made by the company in December 2025 regarding a near-term sale of vessels, subject to market conditions.

The first agreement, signed on January 23, involves the sale of the multi-purpose support vessel Energy Empress through the subsidiary Energy Empress. The gross sales price for the vessel is $30 million. Golden Energy stated that the sale is expected to be completed during February 2026.

Upon completion, the company stated the transaction will result in a booked gain of approximately $14.4 million. Net proceeds are anticipated by Golden Energy to reach $14 million after the repayment of the lease, transaction costs, and break fees.