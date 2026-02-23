Tidewater acquires Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore in all-cash deal

US-based Tidewater has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Wilson Sons Ultratug Participações and its affiliate Atlantic Offshore Services (collectively WSUT) at an enterprise value of approximately US$500 million, including the assumption of WSUT's existing debt.

Tidewater said the acquisition will strengthen its offshore support vessel (OSV) position, as WSUT’s fleet consists of 22 platform supply vessel (PSVs). Pro forma for the transaction, Tidewater will own a fleet of 213 OSVs, bringing Tidewater’s total global fleet size to 231 vessels, including crewboats, tugs and maintenance vessels.

The transaction will also expand Tidewater’s current fleet of six vessels in Brazil to a total of 28. Tidewater said this will provide meaningful scale and the operational capability required to support the continued growth of the Brazilian offshore energy market.