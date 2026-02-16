COLUMN | Transocean and Valaris: whole industry is stronger together as DP World boots its disgraced boss and US Navy Secretary faces questions over Epstein link [Offshore Accounts]

In 2024, it was rumoured that Transocean would buy Seadrill, then and now the smallest of the four big deepwater drillers. Both companies were then pureplay deepwater rig owners almost completely. Today, a merger between Seadrill and Noble would be logical, but might be seen as a step too far, concentrating the market from four players to just two.

My guess is that Noble or Seadrill will have a go at acquiring the Saipem fleet when the Saipem merger with Subsea 7 goes through, a deal focused purely on offshore construction and pipelay, which leaves the Saipem rig fleet looking vulnerable and not a good strategic fit with the huge offshore transport and installation contractor being created.

Saipem will exercise its option on the Deep Value Driller drillship, I believe, and Hanwha will sell its Tidal Action drillship to someone this year, whilst rig company Eldorado Drilling must surely merge with Foresight or Ventura or even Vantage.

The tail-end of the market remains heavily fragmented, and the economies of scale reaped by Transocean in the Valaris deal will make it even harder for the smaller guys to compete.

Conclusion: back to the future

It has been nearly 20 years since Transocean agreed to buy GlobalSantaFe in a deal worth US$18 billion that combined the world’s largest offshore oil and gas drilling companies with a total order backlog of US$33 billion and a joint fleet of 146 rigs.

That deal in 2007 was also structured as an all-stock takeover by Transocean and featured an unusual debt-funded recapitalisation plan that enabled the merged company to return US$15 billion in cash to the shareholders of both companies as special dividends.

The Valaris deal will also see Transocean return funds to shareholders as soon as its debt is paid down to more moderate levels. The difference in backlog today (only US$10 billion) and fleet size (now only 73 rigs) is a reminder of how much the offshore drilling industry has shrunk over the last two decades.

The logic remains the same, however. Combine the two biggest players, juice the day rates, and cut costs. The shareholders in the new bigger Transocean want dividends and stock buybacks. Expect the management to deliver.

Background reading

Valaris’ December 2025 investor presentation highlights the strengths of the company and provides a good perspective on the wider drilling market. Valaris’ investor team has consistently provided some of the most thoughtful and detailed information on the industry, so it is disappointing to be losing their regular reports after the deal closes.

The full corporate presentation jointly issued by the two companies on the deal is here.