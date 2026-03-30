COLUMN | Loose ends? Suspensions update: Paratus and Borr Drilling; what could be next in Venezuela; DP World's latest mess [Offshore Accounts]

Whilst the world’s largest jack up operator, ADES, finds itself literally caught up in the crossfire in its largest market in the Gulf, the world’s fourth largest jackup operator, behind COSL (with forty eight) and Valaris (soon to be part of Transocean with 31 jackups), tied up some loose ends in Mexico and moved up into third position in the jackup fleet rankings.

I write, of course, about Borr Drilling, which announced that it would be growing its current fleet of 29 jackups with the addition of another five rigs owned by Fontis, the Mexican subsidiary of Paratus Energy Holdings, which it will hold in a joint venture with its Mexican well construction partner.

Mexico has been something of a “difficult market” for both Borr and Fontis, on account of the chronic cash flow problems of Pemex, the heavily indebted state oil company there. Paratus noted in its press release that the sale of the five rigs “will significantly improve the operational risk profile by reducing exposure to payment irregularities, potential contract suspensions and re-contracting uncertainty in Mexico.”

But now, hot on the heels of the acquisition of five rigs from Noble for US$360 million, which have been handed over to Borr in January, Borr is doubling down on Mexico, where it currently operates four rigs on contract, plus 2020-built Hild warm stacked there. Notwithstanding the payment irregularities, potential contract suspensions and re-contracting uncertainty in Mexico.

Borr’s press release set out the terms of the deal:

“The acquisition will be completed through BC Ventures, a newly established 50/50 joint venture between subsidiaries of Borr Drilling and its long-term well construction partner in Mexico.

"Under the transaction, the joint venture will acquire the rig-owning entities, which own two Friede and Goldman JU-2000E design rigs and three LeTourneau Super 116-C design rigs. These five rigs are currently located in Mexico.

"The transaction is expected to be financed through a US$237 million non-recourse seller's credit, in addition to a cash contribution of US$25 million from each of Borr Drilling and its local partner at closing. The seller's credit will have a 2.5-year maturity from the date of closing and will be secured by, among other things, a first lien on the five jack-up rigs.

"The transaction is expected to close within Q3 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including merger control approvals.”

US$57 million a rig seems a good deal, and once again, heavily-indebted Borr is relying on the sellers of the rig issuing it credit, so it pays very little up front. When it bought the quintet of Noble rigs in December, Borr paid US$210 million in cash and received another US$150 million in seller’s notes from Noble. This time, however, Fontis gets a pittance at closing, just US$50 million, and receives an IOU from Borr for US$237 million.

As of December 31, 2025, Borr had total outstanding borrowings of US$2.21 billion and paid US$228 million in interest for that year. Those debt and interest figures will be higher in 2026, depending on how the US$237 million in seller’s credits from Fontis to the new joint venture are treated on the Borr balance sheet.

Don’t panic, but the net cash provided by Borr’s operating activities was only US$252 million during 2025 full year as per its annual report. That is just US$24 million above the cash generated from operations. The company reported a net profit of US$45 million for last year in its detailed annual report, but I would expect an equity raising to bring down the debt and stabilise the situation, especially now that Borr’s shares are at one-year highs and it has US$1.259 billion of debt, which needs refinancing in 2028, not a long way away.