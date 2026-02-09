COLUMN | It's all gone wrong: Nigerian corruption trial; DP World boss scandal; Saudi ski games cancelled [Offshore Accounts]

I keep meaning to write a sale and purchase update as in the last few weeks. For sellers everything has gone right.

Norway’s Golden Energy Offshore sold its platform supply vessels (PSVs) Energy Empress (built in 2019) and Energy Partner (built in 2016) for a combined total of over US$57 million to Turkish interests believed to be associated with the state oil company TPAO. Golden Energy booked a one-off profit of over US$12 million from the sale.

The company had originally acquired Energy Partner in 2023 as part of the badly executed breakup of Vroon Offshore Services for an estimated US$21 million, buying the vessel from the distressed debt department of Dutch bank ABN Amro. The Alesund-based player retains four more PSVs of the same design as the first two in its fleet.

As recently as December, Golden Energy faced a cash crunch and was forced to raise NOK320 million (US$32 million) in a private placement from its shareholders as the company struggled with low North Sea spot rates and an apparent dispute with the charterer of one of its managed subsea construction vessels in the Mediterranean. Now the sale of Empress and Partner has boosted liquidity and profits.

There were also sales of the 1,000-square-metre clear deck PSVs Rem Hrist and Rem Mist, which were both built in 2011 at Ulsteinvik, by John Fredriksen’s Sea Tankers Management for a rumoured US$25 million each, one to Delta Logistics of Trinidad and one to Norwegian owner Simon Møkster Shipping.

The prices are far above the two most recent Bourbon PSV sales at the ICBC auction process, Bourbon Front (built 2011) and Bourbon Clear (built 2012), which sold last week at their reserve price of only US$19 million apiece. We think they were sold back to Bourbon itself, like the sister vessel Bourbon Calm last year, which now has a five-year charter with ExxonMobil in Guyana.

Similarly, the light construction vessel Bourbon Evolution 807 also sold only for its reserve price of US$35 million. The sister vessel Bourbon Evolution 805 will be auctioned on February 27 with the same US$35 million reserve price.

That’s the good news of the week: healthy deals at healthy prices. As we predicted last year, the God of Small Deals is currently presiding over the offshore market, with vessel by vessel deals in vogue, at least until Tidewater makes a breakthrough with its much discussed but not yet consummated American corporate acquisition.

But more industry figures face bad news. For some, things have turned very pear-shaped very quickly.