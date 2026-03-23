COLUMN | Suspended: rig and vessel operations in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE as Iranian war throws owners and contracts into limbo [Offshore Accounts]

Obviously, it is one of the best planned wars in human history, with a clearly defined military/political outcome and a wonderfully executed naval strategy, which resulted in a resounding Persian defeat at the hands of a determined western coalition.

But enough of the Greek victory over the Achaemenid Empire under King Xerxes at the Battle of Salamis in 480 BC, one of the most decisive maritime battles in human history.

Instead, today, we face a complex and dynamic military situation in the Arabian Gulf, which is already causing unexpected consequences, as the war enters its fourth week and oil prices remain stubbornly over US$100 a barrel. Attacks by the Iranians on ships in the Gulf have continued and mostly only Iranian-linked vessels have been able to exit the Strait of Hormuz, closely hugging the northern shores in Iranian waters.

Insurance for international vessel wishing to make the transit is prohibitively high, despite the gung-ho enthusiasm shown by certain Greek owners earlier in the month to put the lives of crew at risk.

War risk cover has risen sharply for all vessels in the Gulf as more than a dozen seafarers have been killed in over twenty Iranian strikes on merchant vessels. Crews are also eligible for war risk bonuses, but it remains to be seen how enthusiastically they will be paid. If you have any insight into ship owners who are resisting war risk payments, vessels cut off from supplies or crew unable to leave the war zone, please drop us a line to the editor on email editor@bairdmaritime.com.

Where is Godzilla when you need him?

So far, the US Navy has not been able to provide an escort for tankers and other vessels, preferring to appeal for assistance from allies, who have largely demurred or claimed that the line was broken and they could not hear the request properly.

Satirists joked that President Donald Trump was reportedly upset that Japanese Premier Sanae Takaichi refused to send the fictional monster lizard Godzilla to protect convoys of LNG carriers from attack. In today’s world, the boundaries of truth, satire and tragedy are increasingly blurred, unfortunately.

Newest US Navy aircraft carrier hit by laundry fire