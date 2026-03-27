DP World and Rosatom to launch logistics venture in Russia

Russia's state nuclear giant Rosatom said on Friday that it has agreed with UAE-based port operator DP World to set up a joint venture in logistics.

Rosatom, which builds nuclear projects in Russia and abroad and also owns transport assets in Russia, will hold 51 per cent of the company, while DP World will take a 49 per cent stake, the company's spokesman said.

Rosatom's contribution would be its 92.4 per cent stake in Russian transport group FESCO, specialising in container logistics, and DP World will provide cash, which amount would depend on the market valuation of FESCO, he said.