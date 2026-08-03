COLUMN | End of the road or a new beginning? Global Marine Group, Orange and the global cable opportunity [Offshore Accounts]

Some of the recent cases of data cable damage appear to have been more than accidents or misfortunes and global subsea infrastructure security is a hot topic, one presciently and implausibly highlighted by former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak way back in 2017.

In 2023 and 2024, there was damage to a gas pipeline, data traffic and electricity supplies in the Baltic Sea caused by three different vessels (the Cook Islands-flagged Shadow Fleet oil tanker Eagle S, the Hong Kong-flagged container vessel Newnew Polar Bear and the Chinese-flagged bulker Yi Peng 3) on three separate occasions, resulting from anchors dragging on the seabed.

Accidents happen in the Baltic (quite frequently, it seems)

These mishaps involving-both Russian and Chinese-linked vessels in the Baltic provoked a strong reaction from the littoral states whose cables were cut, but making any charges stick proved extremely difficult.

China permitted some investigators to interview the crew of Yi Peng 3 for a few hours before it sailed away but then did nothing. Finland detained Eagle S and prosecutors there charged the captain and two deck officers with sabotage. However, in October 2025, a Helsinki court threw out the cases against the ship's Georgian Master Davit Vadatchkoria and his officers Robert Egizaryan and Santosh Kumar Chaurasia, saying the incident occurred in international waters outside Finland's jurisdiction.

Captain in court in Hong Kong

Only in Hong Kong was action taken against 43-year-old Wan Wenguo, master of NewNew Polar Bear, who denied one count of criminal damage and two summonses issued by the Hong Kong Marine Department at a hearing in the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on July 10. Magistrate Chu Man-hon adjourned proceedings to August 10 to allow the defence time to obtain expert reports. Captain Wan remains in custody in Hong Kong, as per the local media. We’ll keep you posted.

There has been much concern (often correctly) amongst seafarers about the criminalisation of crew. However, in cases where millions of dollars of damage are caused to subsea cables and pipelines by ships in suspicious circumstances, officers should be accountable for their actions. But often they are not.

Another incident occurred in the waters off Taiwan in January 2025 when a (surprise!) Cameroonian-flagged rust bucket Shunxin-39 severed data cables whilst seemingly spoofing its AIS, as per excellent Windward investigations (covered here). This was all a big accident, according to the vessel’s Chinese owner in Hong Kong.

As usual, the vessel sailed away without the Taiwanese authorities being able to obtain redress.

Rubymar shows the perils for cables in war zones

In February 2024, three telecoms cables were severed in the Red Sea. These were likely cut when the anchor of the stricken bulk carrier Rubymar dragged after the ship was abandoned by its crew following a Houthi missile strike. Rubymar drifted uncontrolled for two weeks before it finally sank.

Twenty-five per cent of traffic between Asia and Europe was disrupted as per DSI. Due to the civil war in Yemen and the attacks on shipping, it took five months for the repair of the AAE-1 cable to be completed.

Sometimes the problems are of natural origin. In March 2024, four cables were cut simultaneously off Ivory Coast after seismic activity on the seabed, which resulted in thirteen African countries losing connectivity, including Ivory Coast which suffered an almost complete blackout of the internet. The repair took up to eight weeks, as the repair vessels had to sail from Europe and collect spare cable en route to the sites of the damage, which took more than two weeks before the work could start.