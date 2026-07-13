Keppel fully books Bifrost subsea cable system, total contract value now up to $1.3b

Asset manager and operator Keppel has signed an indefeasible right of use agreement with a global hyperscaler for the final available fibre pair on Bifrost's subsea cable system.

The deal brings the total estimated contract value for all five fibre pairs to $1.3 billion, the Singaporean company said on Monday.

Bifrost is a more than 20,000-kilometre subsea cable system linking Singapore to the US West Coast via Indonesia, adding over 240 terabits per second (Tbps) of trans-Pacific capacity for AI and cloud workloads.

Keppel's investment in the fibre pairs is held through a 40-60 joint venture with its private fund co-investors.