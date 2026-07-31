UK's Global Marine Systems places order for hybrid cable laying vessel

UK-based Global Marine Systems has placed an order for a new cable laying and repair vessel.

The hybrid-powered vessel will be specially designed and equipped for subsea cable laying and repair with a high focus on enhanced seakeeping qualities, improved station-keeping performance, and low fuel consumption. Design work will be undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm Vard Design.

The vessel will boast an optimised hull form while a bow shape specially developed by Vard will be incorporated in the design. This will enable the vessel to achieve high speeds while generating fewer emissions.