UK's Global Marine Systems places order for hybrid cable laying vessel

UK-based Global Marine Systems has placed an order for a new cable laying and repair vessel.
The hybrid-powered vessel will be specially designed and equipped for subsea cable laying and repair with a high focus on enhanced seakeeping qualities, improved station-keeping performance, and low fuel consumption. Design work will be undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm Vard Design.
The vessel will boast an optimised hull form while a bow shape specially developed by Vard will be incorporated in the design. This will enable the vessel to achieve high speeds while generating fewer emissions.
Design work on the vessel will be undertaken in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules including those under the "cleanship" notation, which will indicate low fuel consumption resulting in reduced environmental impact.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 100 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a depth of 7.15 metres, a deadweight of 1,800, three tanks for carrying fibre optic cables, and accommodation for 76 personnel. The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement will include two azimuthing podded thrusters and will deliver speeds of up to 14.5 knots.