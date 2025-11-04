Orange Marine orders two newbuild cable ships to replace older ones

Orange Marine, a subsidiary of Orange, has announced the construction of two new cable ships. The construction of the new vessels has been awarded to the Sri Lankan shipyard Colombo Dockyard.

The two new vessels, which will be sister ships to the Sophie Germain launched in 2023, are expected to be delivered in 2028 and 2029. They will replace the Léon Thévenin (built 1983) and the Antonio Meucci (built 1987).