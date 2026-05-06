COLUMN | Courting disaster? Heavy hitters in offshore get their day in court (part two of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Established in 1880 and formerly known as Simpson Spence Young, in recent years the brokerage now known as SSY has emerged as a potent force in offshore shipbroking.

Starting from a zero base in offshore, the British-headquartered shipbroking partnership headed by Stanko Jekov has embarked on breakneck corporate expansion over the last three years. It has been hiring offshore brokers from many of its major rivals, including Clarkson and Fearnleys. SSY has gained fame (or notoriety, depending on your perspective) for offering huge signing bonuses to entice established brokers to join it, signing bonuses reported to be to the tune of hundreds of thousands of pounds for key hires in the UK and Norway. “How will they ever earn the sign-on bonuses back?” is a question often heard from competitors.

SSY has also bought competitors’ companies outright, too. It acquired F3 Offshore in Hamburg in 2023 and Greig Shipbrokers in Norway in January 2026, both for undisclosed sums.

However, it was the company’s first offshore acquisition in 2023 that has seen the most legal coverage and raised the embarrassing question as to what due diligence SSY did when it made its inaugural foray into offshore.

That was when SSY acquired Westshore in Kristiansand, Norway from Goran Rostad for a sum believed to be in the high single digit millions of US dollars. It is understood that much of this would have been paid out to Mr Rostad in an “earn out” over time, tied to the success of him and the small team SSY acquired at Westshore, which included another Rostad family member.

Founded in 1987, Westshore was focused on the North Sea spot market, but, crucially, Westshore was a panel broker to Norwegian state oil company Equinor for its anchor handling and platform supply vessel requirements, giving SSY an entry into what passes as the North Sea big league.