COLUMN | Courting disaster? Heavy hitters in offshore get their day in court (part one of two) [Offshore Accounts]

"If you want to meet the movers and the shakers of the offshore industry, you don't need to pay big bucks to attend an expensive conference," I first observed way back in 2020. "Instead, you simply have to go to your local courthouse, and watch them battle over millions of dollars there.”

Six years on, nothing has changed. This week, we cover some more of the recent “see you in court moments” in offshore oil and gas.

Norway might look like a consensual Scandinavian socialist paradise to outsiders, all egalitarian, rich and chummy. However, when Norwegians feel they have been cheated, my goodness, they are quick to lawyer up, especially if they are very rich.

This week, we have action involving Solstad, Havila, Seadrill, brokerage SSY, Cypriot tanker baron John Fredriksen, and some UK court drama involving a familiar but aged figure connected to the "dark fleet" of sanctions-busting tankers trading Russian oil.

Most of the cases are civil and commercial disputes, but one suddenly got criminal charges filed last month, with surprising speed.

I should stress that many of the cases are not yet resolved, that the presumption of innocence should always apply in criminal trials, and that many judgements are often subject to appeal, so a judgement may be overturned later.

Buckle up and unleash your inner barrister or your hidden judge. It’s a cliche that only God can judge us, but the Oslo District Court has been quite busy in this respect, too.

Is anyone guilty of love in the first degree in the offshore industry? In Oslo, it seems not.