COLUMN | And just like that: Nigerian corruption case; Guyana's new trader has payment dispute; Astro buys second subsea vessel; Epstein and jobs in ports; MOL's new governance [Offshore Accounts]

The disgraced former minister stated in court that documents needed for her defence had gone missing after her home in Abuja was searched by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

“I found it very strange,” she said. “Thousands of my documents… suddenly disappeared.” Oh no!

Ms Alison-Madueke has denied seeking or taking bribes, insisting her role as government minister was only a policymaking position in which she formally signed off on oil and gas contracts, but, and – this is a genuine surprise – she said she had no role in determining who won them.

Notwithstanding her claim that as minister she held a purely titular role, prosecutors have alleged that, for some inexplicable reason, various Nigerian oil contractors gave her various “perks” including chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, a personal shopper at the famous department store Harrods, and the free use of various properties in and around London.

She also told the court she had no recollection of whether she was at an address where a Nigerian contractor delivered £100,000 in cash (now US$135,000) and that that she was unaware of the funds, and that the money, “was not received by me”. Hmm.

We'll keep you posted on the trial, and we would recommend any oil ministers reading this to back up your files to the cloud and… maybe not rely on paper records only.

And just like that...oil trader Eppinger moves to Guyana

One of the more unattractive interesting sides of the oil business is how unsavoury entrepreneurial individuals seek to profit from the flows of money and oil from often small and weak states that are developing oil production for the first time.

Guyana is a case in point, being a country where ExxonMobil and its partners first produced oil in late 2019, but which is expected to have eight floating production facilities by 2030 and daily production of around two million barrels per day then.

Now, a young German oil trader named Christopher Eppinger – who made what he claims is a US$250 million profit trading Russian oil after Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine in 2022 from Dubai price cap compliance and the legal but judicious blending of crude from mixed sources – has moved to Guyana to tap into its multibillion-dollar oil boom. He has now declared that he will invest up to US$60 million over the next three years through his company Petrichor Energy, which he claims is buying a quarry (!?), establishing a trading office, and wanting to bid on government contracts to ship crude and other fuels. Of course he does.

“I’m getting goosebumps,” the 31-year-old told the Financial Times in a phone interview from Georgetown, the capital of Guyana. “This is exactly what I was waiting for my whole life. I’m coming into a new market where everything is possible.”

A new market? I guess Mr Eppinger was so busy buying and selling Russian oil in Dubai that he missed the country’s production passing 600,000 barrels per day in 2024.