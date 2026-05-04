Solstad to assume ship management of research vessel REV Ocean

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore will take over the ship management of REV Ocean, a research and expedition vessel equipped with advanced facilities for cutting-edge ocean science.

"The purpose of REV Ocean aligns well with our own vision to support ocean research and develop solutions that protect and improve the world’s oceans," Solstad said in a press release on Thursday, April 30.

The vessel is now in Vlissingen in the Netherlands after having earlier departed the facilities of Vard Søviknes in Norway.