Solstad to assume ship management of research vessel REV Ocean

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore will take over the ship management of REV Ocean, a research and expedition vessel equipped with advanced facilities for cutting-edge ocean science.
"The purpose of REV Ocean aligns well with our own vision to support ocean research and develop solutions that protect and improve the world’s oceans," Solstad said in a press release on Thursday, April 30.
The vessel is now in Vlissingen in the Netherlands after having earlier departed the facilities of Vard Søviknes in Norway.
REV Ocean is undergoing final interior and exterior outfitting. Prior to this, the vessel had her length extended by 12 metres to permit the integration of a larger submarine hangar, a separate CTD hangar, container storage, a media studio, and a 3D printing and robotics laboratory.
REV Ocean is scheduled to be completed towards the end of 2026. Once outfitting is complete, the vessel will be ready for her inaugural mission in 2027, welcoming scientists and other stakeholders on board.
The vessel will be equipped to conduct research across the entire marine ecosystem, using advanced technology systems developed in Norway. She will be used by scientists and other experts for research expeditions that will address a range of issues including pollution and unregulated fishing.