Fishing Vessel News Roundup | September 3 – Russian crabbers, Chinese squid transporter and more

New longliner/crabber to be operated off northern Norway

Iceland-based Trefjar recently handed over a new fishing vessel to skipper Daniel Lauritzen of Kjøllefjord in northern Norway's Finnmark county. Tinder is equipped primarily for longlining and gillnetting but may also be used to catch king crab during other times of the year.

The 10.99-metre newbuild is powered by a Scania D9 engine coupled to a ZF 286IV gearbox. A fish hold has a capacity of 15 tubs of 380 litres each. Facilities for the three-strong crew include a forward berthing area, a galley/mess in the wheelhouse, and a toilet with shower.