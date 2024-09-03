Fishing Vessel News Roundup | September 3 – Russian crabbers, Chinese squid transporter and more
Deliveries include longliners for owners in Norway, trawlers for Faroese and UK customers, a mussel farm prototype in Morocco, and a Chinese long-distance squid transporter. Construction meanwhile continues on new crab boats for operation in Russia.
New longliner/crabber to be operated off northern Norway
Iceland-based Trefjar recently handed over a new fishing vessel to skipper Daniel Lauritzen of Kjøllefjord in northern Norway's Finnmark county. Tinder is equipped primarily for longlining and gillnetting but may also be used to catch king crab during other times of the year.
The 10.99-metre newbuild is powered by a Scania D9 engine coupled to a ZF 286IV gearbox. A fish hold has a capacity of 15 tubs of 380 litres each. Facilities for the three-strong crew include a forward berthing area, a galley/mess in the wheelhouse, and a toilet with shower.
Russian yard starts construction of new crab fishing vessel
Russian shipbuilder Nobel Brothers has begun construction of a new crab fishing vessel ordered by Russian fishing company Voskhod.
The vessel belongs to the Project 6135 series designed by the Marine Engineering Centre of St Petersburg. It will be operated primarily in Russian Far East waters.
The vessel will also have onboard catch sorting and transport facilities. The RSW tanks will have a combined capacity of 100 tonnes of live crab.
Refrigerated squid transporter delivered to China's Zhejiang Huize Shipping
Chinese shipowner Zhejiang Huize International Shipping recently took delivery of a new refrigerated fish transport vessel built by Ningbo Donghe Shipbuilding capable of operating over long distances.
Classed by China Classification Society, Huize Lengyun 15 ("Huize Cold Transport 15") has an LOA of 157.8 metres, a beam of 23.2 metres, a depth of 13.7 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 13,200. The propulsion system delivers a range of 10,800 nautical miles and a design speed of 18.2 knots.
New scalloper delivered to Scottish fishing company
Macduff Shipyards of Scotland recently handed over a new scallop fishing vessel ordered by local owner Whitelink Seafoods for year-round operation around the coastal waters of the UK.
Designed by Macduff Ship Design, Eternal Promise measures 19.98 by 7.4 metres and has space for seven crewmembers. There are 11 scallop dredges on each side of the vessel while the deck equipment includes a Thistle Marine crane, Bopp gilsons and winches, tipping doors, and outriggers from Macduff.
Semi-submersible mussel farm demonstrator deployed off Morocco
OOS Aquaculture Morocco, a subsidiary of Netherlands-based engineering firm OOS International, has begun testing of a new semi-submersible mussel farm off the seaport community of Ras Al Ma in the Oriental region of northeastern Morocco.
Additional structures will be installed at the semi-submersible farm over the next few months. These structures will also include those used for tourism purposes, allowing the farm to be operated as a marine tourism platform as well as a mussel harvesting facility.
Purser-trawler delivered to Faroese owner
Faroe Islands-based fishing company Vardin has taken delivery of a new combination purse seiner and pelagic trawler. Named Finnur Fridi, the vessel was built by Karstensens Skibsværft at its facilities in Denmark and Poland and is the fourth vessel to be acquired by Vardin since it was established in 1985.
Sea trials begin for new Russian crabber/longliner
Russian state-owned shipyard Vostochnaya Verf has begun conducting sea trials of a new crab and shrimp fishing vessel. Puma belongs to the Project 03141 series, which was designed with live transport capability and the ability to be configured for longline fishing if needed.
Danish yard delivers cod longliner to Norwegian fisherman brothers
Danish shipbuilder Vestværftet recently handed over a new longliner/gillnetter to brother Jack-Allan and Hans-Michael Arntsen of Lofoten in northern Norway. Ingeborg Arntsen replaces the brothers' current boat Tommy Junior, which has been in operation since 2007.