New scalloper delivered to Scottish fishing company

Designed by Macduff Ship Design, Eternal Promise measures 19.98 by 7.4 metres and has space for seven crewmembers. There are 11 scallop dredges on each side of the vessel while the deck equipment includes a Thistle Marine crane, Bopp gilsons and winches, tipping doors, and outriggers from Macduff.

The propulsion system includes a Mitsubishi S6R2 main engine with a rated output of 480 kW at 1,350 rpm, a Masson Marine gearbox, and a 2,500mm propeller.