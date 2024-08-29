New scalloper delivered to Scottish fishing company
Macduff Shipyards of Scotland recently handed over a new scallop fishing vessel ordered by local owner Whitelink Seafoods for year-round operation around the coastal waters of the UK.
Designed by Macduff Ship Design, Eternal Promise measures 19.98 by 7.4 metres and has space for seven crewmembers. There are 11 scallop dredges on each side of the vessel while the deck equipment includes a Thistle Marine crane, Bopp gilsons and winches, tipping doors, and outriggers from Macduff.
The propulsion system includes a Mitsubishi S6R2 main engine with a rated output of 480 kW at 1,350 rpm, a Masson Marine gearbox, and a 2,500mm propeller.
Eternal Promise is the second vessel built by Macduff Shipyards for Whitelink after an earlier vessel handed over in 2019.
The newbuild was originally intended to be a sister ship to the previous vessel, but a decision was taken by the yard and the owner to build a new design that would offer increased deck/fishing gear space, improved crew welfare, a more efficient hull form, and a new stern gear package with an aim to improve overall fuel efficiency.