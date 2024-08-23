Purser-trawler delivered to Faroese owner
Faroe Islands-based fishing company Vardin has taken delivery of a new combination purse seiner and pelagic trawler. Named Finnur Fridi, the vessel was built by Karstensens Skibsværft at its facilities in Denmark and Poland and is the fourth vessel to be acquired by Vardin since it was established in 1985.
The DNV-classed, 88- by 17-metre Finnur Fridi will focus on catching blue whiting, herring, and mackerel. The deck equipment includes Evotec electric winches, Seaquest cranes, and a Viking Norsafe rescue boat davit while the fishing and catch handling setup features a Cflow vacuum system and three FrioNordica 1,300kW RSW tanks.
The propulsion arrangement includes a 5,000mm controllable-pitch propeller, a Marelli 3,000kW shaft alternator, Brunvoll 1,470kW and 1,400kW side thrusters, and 1,312kWe, 940kWe and 200kWe generators supplied by Caterpillar. The main engine has a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system and can deliver a speed of 17.5 knots.
Accommodation is available for a 20-strong crew.