Purser-trawler delivered to Faroese owner

The DNV-classed, 88- by 17-metre Finnur Fridi will focus on catching blue whiting, herring, and mackerel. The deck equipment includes Evotec electric winches, Seaquest cranes, and a Viking Norsafe rescue boat davit while the fishing and catch handling setup features a Cflow vacuum system and three FrioNordica 1,300kW RSW tanks.

The propulsion arrangement includes a 5,000mm controllable-pitch propeller, a Marelli 3,000kW shaft alternator, Brunvoll 1,470kW and 1,400kW side thrusters, and 1,312kWe, 940kWe and 200kWe generators supplied by Caterpillar. The main engine has a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system and can deliver a speed of 17.5 knots.

Accommodation is available for a 20-strong crew.