Danish yard delivers cod longliner to Norwegian fisherman brothers
Danish shipbuilder Vestværftet recently handed over a new longliner/gillnetter to brother Jack-Allan and Hans-Michael Arntsen of Lofoten in northern Norway. Ingeborg Arntsen replaces the brothers' current boat Tommy Junior, which has been in operation since 2007.
The newbuild has an LOA of 20.99 metres, a moulded beam of 8.5 metres, a gross tonnage of 252, and accommodation for eight crewmembers. The hybrid propulsion arrangement includes a D2862LE447 735kW diesel engine and two auxiliary engines from MAN, a 315kWh battery pack, and a Finnoy propeller and gear setup.
The MAN engines are fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III emissions requirements. The deck equipment meanwhile includes winches and drums supplied by Thyborøn Skibs and Motor.
The fish hold can store up to 56 containers weighing up to 500 kg each. The crew accommodation spaces include five cabins, a galley, and a mess.
Ingeborg Arntsen will commence operational sailings under its new owners this autumn. The vessel will focus on cod and Greenland halibut off Lofoten and Finnmark