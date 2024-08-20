Danish yard delivers cod longliner to Norwegian fisherman brothers

The newbuild has an LOA of 20.99 metres, a moulded beam of 8.5 metres, a gross tonnage of 252, and accommodation for eight crewmembers. The hybrid propulsion arrangement includes a D2862LE447 735kW diesel engine and two auxiliary engines from MAN, a 315kWh battery pack, and a Finnoy propeller and gear setup.

The MAN engines are fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III emissions requirements. The deck equipment meanwhile includes winches and drums supplied by Thyborøn Skibs and Motor.