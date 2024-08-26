Semi-submersible mussel farm demonstrator deployed off Morocco
OOS Aquaculture Morocco, a subsidiary of Netherlands-based engineering firm OOS International, has begun testing of a new semi-submersible mussel farm off the seaport community of Ras Al Ma in the Oriental region of northeastern Morocco.
Additional structures will be installed at the semi-submersible farm over the next few months. These structures will also include those used for tourism purposes, allowing the farm to be operated as a marine tourism platform as well as a mussel harvesting facility.
OOS said the project aims not only to improve mussel farming infrastructure, but also to enhance proactive measures to optimise the aquaculture sector, ensuring the sustainability and the efficiency of future mussel cultivation.
Later semi-submersible farms from the same series will be manufactured by OOS entirely in Morocco. These farms will be marketed to both local and overseas customers. OOS Aquaculture Morocco aims to expand the semi-submersible farm project to other countries in the Mediterranean.